Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy,

warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early morning highs in

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland,

then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore and to the upper 40s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers,

breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 50s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ010-182115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early afternoon highs

in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland,

then temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore

and to the lower 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s

inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ002-182115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Late morning highs in the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then

temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and

to the upper 40s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ011-182115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Early afternoon highs in the

mid 60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ085-182115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from around

50 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

40s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ012-182115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ019-182115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Windy, warm

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s in interior valleys.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 40s in interior valleys. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ020-182115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ021-182115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ013-182115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild

with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ014-182115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ003-182115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy

with lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 40s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s

inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ004-182115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler

with lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 40s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ005-182115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy, warm with

highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler

with lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ006-182115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely early. Breezy, warm with highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild

with lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ007-182115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of showers

late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy,

cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s across the lower

elevations to the upper 40s on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ008-182115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Showers

likely early. A chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs

ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy, milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild

with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the lower elevations to

the lower 50s on the hilltops. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

