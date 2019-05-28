NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

NYZ001-282115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ010-282115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ002-282115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers. Lows ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ011-282115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ085-282115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ012-282115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ019-282115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ020-282115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ021-282115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ013-282115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ014-282115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ003-282115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 50.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ004-282115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ005-282115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ006-282115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ007-282115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ008-282115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

258 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

