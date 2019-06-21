NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A 30
percent chance for showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this morning,
then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers during the
midday and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30
percent chance of showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early with areas of fog then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance for midday and afternoon showers. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered showers during the midday and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny with
scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered showers during the midday and afternoon.
Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to
the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny
with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the
valleys. Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then mostly cloudy
with scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Northwest
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny
with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys.
Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny
with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny
with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered
showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny
from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny
from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain ending by daybreak then gradually
becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain ending early then gradually becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70
in the valleys. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
