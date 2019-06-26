NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this morning. A

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the

Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

357 AM EDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

