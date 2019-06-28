NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the middle

to upper 70s near the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warm with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

80 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

