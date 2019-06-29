NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019

_____

103 FPUS51 KBUF 290841

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

NYZ001-292100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-292100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-292100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-292100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-292100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-292100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-292100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-292100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-292100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

through late morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-292100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-292100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-292100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-292100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10

mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-292100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-292100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-292100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-292100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather