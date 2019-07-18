NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

652 FPUS51 KBUF 180748

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

NYZ001-182130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-182130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along

the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-182130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-182130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-182130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-182130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-182130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-182130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-182130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-182130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-182130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or

thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower

90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-182130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light

northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-182130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-182130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-182130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-182130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-182130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

348 AM EDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Hitchcock/JM

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather