NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

Niagara-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through midday, then partly sunny late. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through midday, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through midday, then partly sunny late. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through midday, then partly sunny late. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms from late

morning on. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms from late

morning on. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very warm with highs ranging

from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging

from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging

from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monroe-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill to around 90 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms from late

morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

347 AM EDT Sat Jul 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

