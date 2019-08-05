NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
590 FPUS51 KBUF 050742
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
NYZ001-052115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ010-052115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ002-052115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ011-052115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ085-052115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ012-052115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ019-052115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Slight
chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ020-052115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Slight
chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy valley fog
developing overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ021-052115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy valley fog developing
overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise mostly
sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ013-052115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Areas of valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ014-052115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ003-052115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ004-052115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ005-052115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ006-052115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug
Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ007-052115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ008-052115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
342 AM EDT Mon Aug 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Hitchcock/JLA
