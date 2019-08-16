NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

NYZ001-162100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-162100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-162100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-162100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-162100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-162100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-162100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-162100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-162100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-162100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ014-162100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ003-162100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-162100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-162100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-162100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill

to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ007-162100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then a chance of showers early. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-162100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

