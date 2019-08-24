NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
_____
548 FPUS51 KBUF 240841
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
NYZ001-242130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-242130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-242130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-242130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ085-242130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.
Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-242130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-242130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-242130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear
with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ021-242130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy
fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-242130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ014-242130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ003-242130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-242130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
north 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ005-242130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ006-242130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
North winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ007-242130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-242130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
441 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather