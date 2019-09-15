NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

807 FPUS51 KBUF 150740

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

NYZ001-152100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers

likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely at times. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-152100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely at times. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-152100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy

with showers likely late. Highs around 70. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely at times. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ011-152100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely at times. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ085-152100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-152100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ019-152100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warm with lows

around 60. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ020-152100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in

the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ021-152100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny

through early afternoon, then partly sunny with scattered showers

late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Mild with lows in

the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-152100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of valley fog this morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers

late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-152100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-152100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-152100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-152100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-152100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-152100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-152100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

340 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly

sunny with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather