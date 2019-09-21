NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers
late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s
in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the
lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from around
60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
421 AM EDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
