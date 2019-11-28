NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

160 FPUS51 KBUF 280829

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

NYZ001-282215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-282215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain and snow showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow

showers late this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-282215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then mostly

cloudy from late morning on. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-282215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain and snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow and rain

showers late this morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-282215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early, then a chance

of snow showers through early afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Windy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-282215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around

an inch across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-282215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely early, then a

chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-282215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early, then a chance of snow showers

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-282215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely early, then a

chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-282215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early, then snow

showers likely with a chance of rain showers late this morning. A

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-282215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers early this afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-282215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow showers

late this morning. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-282215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers through early afternoon. Windy with highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

morning, becoming north and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-282215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain

and snow showers through early afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-282215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming north and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the

Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 on the

Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow and rain showers likely early, then cloudy

with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-282215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

329 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers through

early afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather