NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late this morning through
early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then rain and snow through early afternoon.
Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then scattered snow showers
late. Accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid
20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain through early afternoon.
Scattered snow showers late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then rain and snow through early
afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from
little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch
across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around
20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain through early
afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation around an inch
across higher terrain. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20
mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Scattered snow and rain showers early, then rain and snow
showers likely late this morning. Rain and snow early this
afternoon, then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or
less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,
then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation in
the most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the
lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid
40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then snow and rain showers
late this morning through early afternoon. Snow showers likely late.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening,
then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Scattered snow showers early, then scattered snow and rain
showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers likely early this
afternoon, then scattered snow showers late. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then
scattered flurries overnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then rain and snow showers
likely through early afternoon. Scattered snow showers late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain late morning through early
afternoon, then snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2
inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to
the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain early this afternoon.
Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation
an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain early this afternoon.
Snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 2 to
4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely
late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely
late. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches
in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow showers likely
late. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 across
the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 20 to
25. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to
10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
