NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

565 FPUS51 KBUF 080854

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

NYZ001-082215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Early

morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling into the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-082215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower

40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-082215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Breezy with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-082215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the lower

40s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ085-082215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around

30 inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ012-082215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s

on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ019-082215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows

ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Early

morning highs around 40, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s

inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ020-082215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Not as cold with

near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Early morning

highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-082215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Not as cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid 40s,

then temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-082215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-082215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Early morning highs in the mid

40s, then temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-082215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-082215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as cold with

lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Early morning

highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-082215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Early

morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-082215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from

around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs in the

mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-082215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around

30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then periods of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Early morning

highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-082215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

354 AM EST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Early morning highs in

the mid 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the

hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40.

$$

_____

