NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

NYZ001-172200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with

areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-172200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-172200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with

areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-172200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,

then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through

early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Late evening lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising to

between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-172200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising

to between 15 and 20 inland and to around 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from around 2 inches

across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher

terrain. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper

20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-172200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising

to around 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy and not

as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-172200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Numerous lake effect snow showers this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Mostly

sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Late

evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to between 15 and

20 in interior valleys and to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow, sleet, rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from

around 2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across

the higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch.

Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s inland

to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Very windy with lows ranging from around 20 in interior valleys to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-172200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning. Partly

sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising

to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to between 15 and 20 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy and not as cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Windy with lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-172200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early this

morning, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

early, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Early overnight lows 5 to 10 above, then temperatures rising

to around 15. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy and not as cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-172200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 2 inches. Windy and

not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows 10 to

15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-172200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,

then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through

early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation around 2 inches. Windy and not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-172200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow

showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely with

areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-172200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers

through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then occasional snow and

areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-172200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through

early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ006-172200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous lake effect snow showers early,

then partly sunny with a chance of lake effect snow showers through

early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill

to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows ranging from around 10 below on the Tug Hill to zero

to 5 below across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold with highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between

15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Lows zero to

5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely.

Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-172200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows ranging from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug

Hill to zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to

20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Very windy. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and

20 on the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

zero to 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-172200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Not as cold with highs

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Windy. Early morning highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on

the hilltops and to around 20 across the lower elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows zero to

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

