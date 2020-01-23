NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

104 FPUS51 KBUF 230826

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

NYZ001-232215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-232215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-232215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-232215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-232215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-232215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-232215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows ranging from the

mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-232215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-232215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-232215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-232215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-232215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-232215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-232215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Not as cold with lows

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-232215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-232215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

326 AM EST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

