NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
_____
370 FPUS51 KBUF 040847
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
NYZ001-042230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and freezing rain likely
overnight. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. East winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ010-042230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain from late morning on. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with freezing rain likely
overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ002-042230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of
freezing rain overnight. Near steady temperatures in the lower 20s.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing rain,
snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ011-042230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow with a chance of freezing
rain overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ085-042230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow and rain late. Late morning highs around 40, then
temperatures falling to the lower 30s inland and to the mid 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Colder with lows
in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and freezing rain overnight. Late
evening lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ012-042230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. A chance
of snow and rain late. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and freezing rain overnight. Late
evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into the
upper 20s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ019-042230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon, then a
chance of snow, rain and sleet late. Late morning highs in the lower
40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain with snow and sleet likely
overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures
rising into the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs around
30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ020-042230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon, then rain
likely, a chance of snow and sleet late. Late morning highs in the
lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet overnight.
Early evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into
the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ021-042230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
early this afternoon. Rain likely with a chance of snow late. Early
afternoon highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, freezing rain and sleet overnight.
Late evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising into
the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming south. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely. Highs around 30. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ013-042230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. A chance
of rain and snow late. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows in
the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mixed wintry precipitation likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ014-042230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. A chance
of rain and snow late. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with freezing rain likely overnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mixed wintry precipitation likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ003-042230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of
freezing rain overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mixed wintry precipitation likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ004-042230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ005-042230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain through early afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ006-042230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet late this morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the
lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Lows
ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A wintry mix in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mixed precipitation likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ007-042230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows
ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain,
freezing rain with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ008-042230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
347 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain late this morning.
A chance of rain early this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Snow
may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then rain and
freezing rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid
30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather