NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020
098 FPUS51 KBUF 040836
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
NYZ001-042200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early this afternoon.
Rain and snow showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
$$
NYZ010-042200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers early this afternoon. Snow and rain showers likely late.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ002-042200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with rain
showers likely early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain and
snow showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain
overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ011-042200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers early this afternoon. Snow and rain showers likely late.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ085-042200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers early this afternoon. Snow showers likely late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow likely with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
$$
NYZ012-042200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early this
afternoon. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers late.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ019-042200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers late this
morning. Snow and rain showers likely early this afternoon, then
snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow and rain likely overnight. Lows around 30. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
$$
NYZ020-042200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers late this
morning. Snow and rain showers likely early this afternoon, then
snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the
higher terrain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
$$
NYZ021-042200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ013-042200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of
rain and snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ014-042200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early,
then mostly cloudy this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers early this afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain and snow showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
NYZ003-042200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early.
Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ004-042200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early, then
partly sunny this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ005-042200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early,
then a chance of snow showers early. A chance of rain showers early
this afternoon, then rain showers likely late. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
$$
NYZ006-042200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow and rain showers early, then snow showers
likely early. A chance of rain and snow showers through early
afternoon, then rain and snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around
40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph
or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Lows
10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ007-042200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers
from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
NYZ008-042200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Wed Mar 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less
across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher
terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
$$
