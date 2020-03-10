NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
632 FPUS51 KBUF 100610
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
NYZ001-100915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper
50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore and to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ010-100915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with near
steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid 50s along
the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures
falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid
40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ002-100915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with
lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the upper
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland, then
temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ011-100915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with
near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the lower
60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ085-100915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging from the
mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10
to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ012-100915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows around
50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys, then
temperatures falling through the 40s . Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ019-100915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Breezy, mild with lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows ranging
from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore
to the mid 40s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ020-100915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with showers becoming likely. Mild with lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ021-100915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ013-100915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys, then
temperatures falling through the 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ014-100915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, mild with lows ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ003-100915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows
ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s
inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the lower
60s, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15
to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ004-100915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers, breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy and colder with lows
around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ005-100915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows ranging
from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s
inland. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ006-100915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Colder with lows ranging from
the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around
40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ007-100915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs ranging from around 50 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ008-100915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
210 AM EDT Tue Mar 10 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers...mainly over the northern
third of the county. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
