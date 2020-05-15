NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs
ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower
70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers
through early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall early in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. East winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid
60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s
inland. East winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers early,
then showers likely late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
later this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds,
small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 60s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers early,
then showers likely late this morning. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Light west winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
432 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise a chance of showers early,
then showers likely late this morning. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
