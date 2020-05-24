NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore

to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid

80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

