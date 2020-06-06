NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

NYZ001-062115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ010-062115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ002-062115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ011-062115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ085-062115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland

to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ012-062115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ019-062115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the

lower 50s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ020-062115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ021-062115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ013-062115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ014-062115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ003-062115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. A chance

of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ004-062115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ005-062115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ006-062115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ007-062115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ008-062115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

