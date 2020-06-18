NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
345 AM EDT Thu Jun 18 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
