737 FPUS51 KBUF 170758
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
NYZ001-172115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ010-172115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers early this morning, then mostly sunny from late morning on.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie
shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-172115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ011-172115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of
showers early this morning, then mostly sunny from late morning on.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-172115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers early this morning, then partly sunny from late morning on.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-172115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ019-172115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers early this morning, then mostly sunny from late
morning on. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior
valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ020-172115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ021-172115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to
around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ013-172115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on
the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-172115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower
70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on
the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-172115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ004-172115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early this morning, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ005-172115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from around 90 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ006-172115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ007-172115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Breezy with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
early, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ008-172115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
358 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then
a chance of showers early this afternoon. Patchy fog early this
morning. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
