NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows ranging from the

upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Very

warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the

mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to

the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows around 70. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm with lows around 70.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the Black River Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

