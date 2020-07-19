NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ001-190930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ010-190930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ002-190930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with near steady temperatures
in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-190930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ085-190930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows ranging from the
upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ012-190930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ019-190930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Very
warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the
mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-190930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Very warm
and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to
the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-190930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ013-190930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows around 70. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ014-190930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Heat index values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-190930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ004-190930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-190930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ006-190930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm with lows around 70.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower
60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ007-190930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ008-190930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
149 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the
hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in
the mid 90s in the Black River Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
