NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging

from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very

warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows around

60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

