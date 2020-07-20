NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
NYZ001-200930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ010-200930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ002-200930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ011-200930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ085-200930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ012-200930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ019-200930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from
the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior
valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ020-200930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ021-200930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ013-200930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ014-200930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ003-200930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the
lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ004-200930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Very warm with lows
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ005-200930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Very
warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ006-200930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm with lows
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ007-200930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm with lows
ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ008-200930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
146 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows around
60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
