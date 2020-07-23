NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

NYZ001-232130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ010-232130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early, then

partly sunny with scattered showers late. Highs around 80. Light

northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ002-232130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early, then

partly sunny late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-232130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers

late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

northwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ085-232130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers late.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from around

60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-232130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then scattered showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-232130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers late.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-232130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ021-232130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ013-232130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ014-232130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ003-232130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers

late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ004-232130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers

late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ005-232130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with scattered showers

late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ006-232130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early, then

partly sunny with scattered showers late. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ007-232130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ008-232130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1032 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 60. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

