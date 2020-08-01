NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy, muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy, muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the
Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from
the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy, muggy with lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
