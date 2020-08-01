NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

347 FPUS51 KBUF 010543

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

NYZ001-010915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy, muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-010915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy, muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ002-010915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-010915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-010915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-010915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-010915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-010915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-010915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-010915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-010915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-010915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Breezy, muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-010915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-010915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ006-010915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-010915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy, muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-010915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

143 AM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather