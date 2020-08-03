NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

326 FPUS51 KBUF 030825

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

NYZ001-032115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ010-032115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-032115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ011-032115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-032115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ012-032115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-032115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-032115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-032115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms

early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-032115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ014-032115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ003-032115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ004-032115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of showers early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ005-032115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ006-032115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ007-032115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ008-032115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

