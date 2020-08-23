NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
042 FPUS51 KBUF 230545
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ001-230915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ010-230915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to
the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-230915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-230915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-230915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-230915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Light southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-230915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows ranging from
the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from
the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-230915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-230915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in
the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of
fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-230915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with
highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-230915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-230915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ004-230915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-230915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from
the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-230915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging
from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower
60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ007-230915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ008-230915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather