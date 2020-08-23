NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ001-230915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-230915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-230915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-230915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-230915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-230915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-230915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows ranging from

the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-230915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Areas of fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-230915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-230915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ014-230915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ003-230915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-230915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ005-230915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ006-230915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-230915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper

60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

NYZ008-230915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

145 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

