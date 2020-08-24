NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

614 FPUS51 KBUF 240234

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ001-240930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-240930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-240930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-240930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ085-240930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-240930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-240930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower

70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-240930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing late. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-240930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers early otherwise partly cloudy.

Areas of fog developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-240930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ014-240930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ003-240930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-240930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-240930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-240930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-240930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-240930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the

valleys. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

