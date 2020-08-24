NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
614 FPUS51 KBUF 240234
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
NYZ001-240930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-240930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light
southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and
muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ002-240930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-240930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ085-240930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-240930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-240930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing late. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower
70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-240930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing late. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-240930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers early otherwise partly cloudy.
Areas of fog developing late. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on
the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-240930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ014-240930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ003-240930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper
80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-240930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. West winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-240930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs
ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
80s inland. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around
70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-240930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the
upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-240930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-240930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1034 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with
highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the
valleys. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. West
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
