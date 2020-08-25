NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

002 FPUS51 KBUF 250234

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

NYZ001-250915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms becoming likely. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-250915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. Very warm with lows

ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-250915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with

lows around 70. Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-250915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-250915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny

and less humid. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-250915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-250915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-250915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-250915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-250915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70sin the valleys. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-250915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with

lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-250915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-250915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with

lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-250915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with

lows around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-250915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows

ranging from the upper 60s across the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Refreshingly cooler with

lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-250915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Notably cooler with lows

ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. North winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-250915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy late this evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Notably cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather