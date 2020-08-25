NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
NYZ001-250915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms becoming likely. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-250915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. Very warm with lows
ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-250915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with
lows around 70. Southwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ011-250915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ085-250915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny
and less humid. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows
ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ012-250915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-250915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ020-250915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ021-250915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-250915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70sin the valleys. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ014-250915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with
lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and becoming less humid in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ003-250915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Refreshingly cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-250915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with
lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ005-250915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Very warm with
lows around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and refreshingly cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ006-250915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the upper 60s across the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Refreshingly cooler with
lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ007-250915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Notably cooler with lows
ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore. North winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ008-250915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1034 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy late this evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Notably cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15
mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
