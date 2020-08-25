NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
east winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more
humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing after
midnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy
and more humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
and more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more
humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more
humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or
less, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more
humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy with lows ranging from the
upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
