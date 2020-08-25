NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing after

midnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy with some

patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

and more humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

and more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer

and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more

humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and more

humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 PM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops

to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

