NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
117 FPUS51 KBUF 261416
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
NYZ001-262115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-262115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
small hail in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower
60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ002-262115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-262115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ085-262115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ012-262115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ019-262115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-262115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ021-262115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ013-262115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ014-262115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light northwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ003-262115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light northwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-262115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ005-262115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. More humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ006-262115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows ranging from
the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. More humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ007-262115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-262115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1016 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather