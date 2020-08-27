NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

NYZ001-272130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ010-272130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid

60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-272130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ011-272130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-272130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-272130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-272130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-272130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-272130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-272130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-272130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-272130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.

Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ004-272130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ005-272130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-272130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from around 70 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-272130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ008-272130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

