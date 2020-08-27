NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy
with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and
muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs ranging from around 70 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers
late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
732 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
