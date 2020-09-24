NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

_____

676 FPUS51 KBUF 240833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

NYZ001-242100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-242100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-242100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-242100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-242100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-242100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of fog developing

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-242100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-242100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear

with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-242100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-242100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight with areas of fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-242100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. A

chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-242100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-242100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

70s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-242100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-242100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-242100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-242100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Thu Sep 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather