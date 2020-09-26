NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
310 FPUS51 KBUF 260832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
NYZ001-262100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ010-262100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ002-262100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ011-262100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-262100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower
60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-262100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ019-262100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Warm with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s
in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from
the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ020-262100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ021-262100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from
the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-262100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ014-262100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ003-262100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-262100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ005-262100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ006-262100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ007-262100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper
50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ008-262100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
