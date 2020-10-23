NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much

cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 80 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and

much cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

