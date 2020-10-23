NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
NYZ001-232115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ010-232115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ002-232115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ011-232115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ085-232115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ012-232115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ019-232115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy and much
cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Cool with
highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
north. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North
winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ020-232115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy,
cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ021-232115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ013-232115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with
lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ014-232115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ003-232115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 80 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ004-232115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ005-232115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming north.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ006-232115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Warm with
highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much
cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
NYZ007-232115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.
Windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and
much cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to around 40 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ008-232115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
442 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy with lows
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the
lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling
to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
