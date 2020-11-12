NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

_____

604 FPUS51 KBUF 120834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

NYZ001-122200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-122200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-122200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-122200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-122200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-122200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-122200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-122200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs

around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-122200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-122200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-122200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-122200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-122200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-122200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-122200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-122200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-122200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.

$$

_____

