NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
596 FPUS51 KBUF 300850
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
NYZ001-302215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ010-302215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy with highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ002-302215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers overnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ011-302215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Windy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ085-302215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across
the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Very windy with highs ranging
from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ012-302215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers
overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging from an
inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the
higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-302215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times.
Additional snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy, colder with near
steady temperatures ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Very windy with
highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ020-302215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain showers
overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers in the morning, then snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Colder
with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ021-302215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ013-302215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no accumulation. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ014-302215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ003-302215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ004-302215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
40. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ005-302215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-302215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning
on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming east with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from the mid
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ007-302215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Colder with lows ranging
from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ008-302215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
350 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning
on. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to
the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
