NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging

from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow and

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on

the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 30. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch on

the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

