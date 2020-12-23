NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

942 FPUS51 KBUF 230913

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

NYZ001-232215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ010-232215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy and not as

cold with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ002-232215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not as

cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-232215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not

as cold with near steady temperatures around 40. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-232215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Windy and not

as cold with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Much colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-232215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Windy and not

as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-232215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs ranging from around

40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to

the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-232215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow likely in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ021-232215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then lake effect

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ013-232215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then lake effect

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-232215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy and not as cold with lows ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-232215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Breezy and not as

cold with near steady temperatures around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ004-232215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of

snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ005-232215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow and rain likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-232215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from

around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with lake effect

rain in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

and to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as cold with lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers and lake effect rain in

the morning, then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid

20s on the Tug Hill and to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-232215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

413 AM EST Wed Dec 23 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the morning,

then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to around

30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

