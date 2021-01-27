NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then a chance of

flurries this morning. A chance of flurries late. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of flurries this afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of flurries this afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers through early afternoon. A chance of flurries

late. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. A chance of flurries late.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows ranging from around 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 15 inland to around 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 15 to 20 along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. A chance of flurries late.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of flurries this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers this morning. A chance of flurries this afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on

the hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to

10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early this morning, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from around 10 above on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from between 10 and 15 on the

hilltops to between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from around

5 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs ranging from around 10 above on the hilltops to around

15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional snow showers early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early this morning, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early this morning, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early this morning, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming north 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from zero

to 5 below across the Tug Hill to around 10 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from zero to

5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early, then a chance of snow showers

this morning. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Additional

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Much colder with lows

ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to

20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to

5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to 10 to 15 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

339 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers early this morning, then a chance of

snow showers late this morning. A chance of flurries early this

afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of flurries overnight. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather