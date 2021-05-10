NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

387 FPUS51 KBUF 100833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

NYZ001-102100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then clear overnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-102100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ002-102100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-102100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers late. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-102100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

rain showers late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-102100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

rain showers late. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-102100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-102100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ021-102100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ013-102100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-102100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-102100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then clear overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland

to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-102100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-102100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny

from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-102100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy with lows

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-102100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy

late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-102100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather