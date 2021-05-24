NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

NYZ001-242115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Very

warm and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ010-242115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the

upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ002-242115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and more humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ011-242115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ085-242115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to

the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ012-242115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ019-242115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ020-242115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ021-242115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ013-242115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ014-242115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ003-242115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Very

warm and more humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy, warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

NYZ004-242115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

warm and more humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ005-242115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ006-242115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ007-242115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-242115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

433 AM EDT Mon May 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

