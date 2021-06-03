NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 245 FPUS51 KBUF 030803 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 NYZ001-032130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early will taper off to scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ010-032130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers through early afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ002-032130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early will taper off to scattered showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ011-032130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ085-032130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ012-032130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ019-032130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ020-032130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ021-032130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ013-032130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ014-032130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ003-032130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ004-032130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ005-032130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ006-032130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ007-032130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ008-032130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 403 AM EDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Rain this morning, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather