NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Breezy, warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, warm with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around 80 along

the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear and breezy, warm with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s

in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior

valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm with highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Very warm with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Breezy, warm with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very

warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from around

60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

