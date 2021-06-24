NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Warm with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Warm with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm with

lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s

inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

423 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

